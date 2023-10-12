Baillie Gifford & Co. Reduces Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Baillie Gifford & Co. trimmed its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,837,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,188 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 3.12% of Teradyne worth $538,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 15.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,871,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,214 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at $101,896,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 739.3% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,017,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,405,000 after purchasing an additional 896,370 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 1st quarter worth about $91,011,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 153.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 940,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,160,000 after purchasing an additional 569,516 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne Stock Down 0.2 %

TER traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $99.38. 499,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,609,764. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.53. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.81 and a 1-year high of $119.20.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $684.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.94 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 23.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,579 shares in the company, valued at $5,157,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Teradyne news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,043,205. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,157,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,683 shares of company stock worth $2,860,654. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on TER shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Teradyne from $117.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $91.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Teradyne from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.94.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Teradyne

About Teradyne

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.