Baillie Gifford & Co. Reduces Position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,580,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 442,030 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 9.08% of Copa worth $395,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CPA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Copa by 559.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 546,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,601,000 after buying an additional 463,244 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copa by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,663,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $153,615,000 after purchasing an additional 403,631 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Copa by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 808,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,218,000 after purchasing an additional 325,800 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Copa by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,298,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $275,855,000 after purchasing an additional 297,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Copa by 317.1% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 369,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,728,000 after buying an additional 280,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Copa in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Copa from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Copa from $138.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Copa from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Copa from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.30.

Shares of Copa stock traded down $2.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $84.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,404. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.36. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a one year low of $69.67 and a one year high of $121.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The transportation company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.67. Copa had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $809.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 14.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Copa’s payout ratio is currently 37.83%.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

