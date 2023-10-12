Baillie Gifford & Co. Reduces Position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Baillie Gifford & Co. trimmed its position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,788,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,679,471 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 2.55% of NU worth $945,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NU. MRP Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in NU by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in NU in the first quarter worth $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NU by 166.7% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NU during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in NU in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. 53.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NU stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.79. The company had a trading volume of 27,509,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,046,797. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $3.39 and a 52-week high of $8.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 394.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.29 and a 200 day moving average of $6.76.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. NU had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 1.23%. On average, equities analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NU has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NU from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. New Street Research cut NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $8.25 to $8.10 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on NU from $8.50 to $9.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on NU from $8.30 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.39.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

