Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 109,912 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,366,334 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 109,912 shares during the quarter. Atlassian makes up about 1.1% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 2.87% of Atlassian worth $1,236,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TEAM. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Atlassian during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 151.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 2,411.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TEAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Atlassian from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Atlassian from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Atlassian from $175.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of Atlassian to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.29.

Atlassian Stock Performance

Atlassian stock traded down $14.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $185.14. 1,980,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,923,681. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.65 billion, a PE ratio of -98.62 and a beta of 0.70. Atlassian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $113.86 and a fifty-two week high of $215.77.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 13.77% and a negative return on equity of 61.15%. The business had revenue of $939.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Atlassian

In other news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total transaction of $1,447,531.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,929,050.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.98, for a total value of $437,140.60. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 200,856 shares in the company, valued at $35,547,494.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total value of $1,447,531.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,929,050.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 343,491 shares of company stock worth $66,448,080. 43.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

