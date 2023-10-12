Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 192,547 Shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lessened its holdings in Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,275,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192,547 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 10.41% of Duolingo worth $611,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUOL. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Duolingo by 620.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 78.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 48.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DUOL. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Duolingo from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Duolingo from $136.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Duolingo from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Duolingo in a report on Monday, August 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.22.

Insider Transactions at Duolingo

In related news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 2,467 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total value of $326,729.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,945,605.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 2,467 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total value of $326,729.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,945,605.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 42,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total transaction of $6,131,729.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,114,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,177,223.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 242,797 shares of company stock worth $38,057,619. 19.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Duolingo Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of DUOL traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $173.27. The stock had a trading volume of 318,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,006. Duolingo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.73 and a 1 year high of $179.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $149.79 and its 200 day moving average is $146.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of -221.56 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.25. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 5.58% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. The firm had revenue of $126.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.13 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Duolingo

(Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.