Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 246,925 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Baillie Gifford & Co. trimmed its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,392,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 246,925 shares during the quarter. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals comprises about 1.4% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 6.74% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $1,594,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $411,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 940.4% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 11,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,480.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. 93.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 3,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total value of $643,226.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,511 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,769.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 3,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total value of $643,041.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,949,997.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 3,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total value of $643,226.85. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,769.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,144 shares of company stock valued at $2,806,347. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $3.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $164.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,965. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $159.47 and a one year high of $242.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $185.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.54. The stock has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.44 and a beta of 0.48.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $318.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALNY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $252.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer cut Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $405.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.71.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

Featured Stories

