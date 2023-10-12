Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 44,011 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,937,626 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 44,011 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $739,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WSO. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Watsco by 29.6% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its holdings in Watsco by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 7,137 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its stake in Watsco by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Watsco by 8.3% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WSO traded down $5.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $397.39. The stock had a trading volume of 212,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 3.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $361.63 and a 200-day moving average of $351.09. Watsco, Inc. has a one year low of $228.61 and a one year high of $406.08. The stock has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.93.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 22.94%. Watsco’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.08%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WSO shares. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Watsco from $335.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Watsco from $326.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Watsco from $340.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $373.78.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

