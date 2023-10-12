Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 508,341 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lessened its position in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,843,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508,341 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 10.84% of Denali Therapeutics worth $438,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DNLI. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 4.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 1.9% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1.3% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 34.1% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. B. Riley started coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.17.

Insider Activity

In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $49,313.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 133,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,937,895.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $49,313.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 133,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,937,895.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 1,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total value of $32,069.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,799 shares in the company, valued at $3,295,057.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,083 shares of company stock valued at $962,247. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Stock Performance

DNLI stock traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.23. 227,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 698,518. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.57 and a 52-week high of $34.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.05 and a 200-day moving average of $26.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.71 and a beta of 1.29.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.99. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 12.81% and a negative net margin of 37.42%. The business had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 460.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Denali Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative and lysosomal diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; TAK-594/DNL593, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia-granulin; TAK-920/DNL919, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.