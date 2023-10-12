Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 69,601 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Baillie Gifford & Co. reduced its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,093,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 69,601 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 2.62% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $512,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $14,755,342,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 82.5% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.67.

NYSE:BR traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $180.79. 134,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,815. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $131.35 and a one year high of $189.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $181.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.18.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 42.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 60.49%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 22,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.95, for a total transaction of $4,184,798.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,997,288.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 22,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.95, for a total transaction of $4,184,798.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,247 shares in the company, valued at $6,997,288.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total transaction of $12,845,794.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 120,018 shares in the company, valued at $21,398,009.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,035 shares of company stock valued at $34,423,247 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

