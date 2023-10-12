Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 975,722 Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lowered its holdings in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,099,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 975,722 shares during the quarter. Coupang comprises approximately 1.6% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 6.25% of Coupang worth $1,933,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coupang by 6.2% during the first quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 13,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Coupang by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 56,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Coupang by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 187,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coupang by 19.1% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 10.1% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 19,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CPNG shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Coupang from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Coupang from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Coupang from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Coupang from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

Coupang Stock Performance

Shares of CPNG stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.40. 3,034,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,433,258. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.92 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.10. Coupang, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.66 and a 52-week high of $20.37.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Coupang had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 1.94%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Coupang

In other Coupang news, insider Tae Jung Kim sold 4,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $79,207.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 254,530 shares in the company, valued at $4,314,283.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Developing Offerings. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

