Baillie Gifford & Co. Trims Stock Position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Baillie Gifford & Co. cut its holdings in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,504,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249,740 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 0.07% of 10x Genomics worth $474,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXG. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the first quarter valued at about $257,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. True Capital Management bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in 10x Genomics by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 10,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in 10x Genomics during the first quarter worth about $1,220,000. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TXG. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on 10x Genomics from $66.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

10x Genomics Trading Down 4.2 %

10x Genomics stock traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.27. The stock had a trading volume of 600,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,626. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.81 and a 52-week high of $63.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.33.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.14). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 21.69% and a negative net margin of 30.31%. The firm had revenue of $146.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at 10x Genomics

In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $2,401,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 869,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,217,095.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $2,401,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 869,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,217,095.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 6,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total transaction of $433,603.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 284,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,682,321.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,044 shares of company stock valued at $4,679,516 over the last ninety days. 10.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

