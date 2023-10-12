Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon (LON:BGS) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $131.44

Shares of Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC (LON:BGS – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 131.44 ($1.61) and traded as low as GBX 123.52 ($1.51). Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon shares last traded at GBX 125 ($1.53), with a volume of 1,105,074 shares trading hands.

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon Stock Up 0.8 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 130.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 139.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.93. The company has a market cap of £390.04 million, a PE ratio of -1,248.00 and a beta of 0.68.

Get Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon alerts:

Insider Transactions at Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon

In related news, insider Sethu Vijayakumar purchased 10,000 shares of Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.59) per share, for a total transaction of £13,000 ($15,911.87). Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.