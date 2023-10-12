Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,500 shares, an increase of 209.9% from the September 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Banco Bradesco Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of Banco Bradesco stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,955. The stock has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Banco Bradesco has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $3.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.71.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter.

Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Bradesco

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.0035 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBDO. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the third quarter worth $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its position in Banco Bradesco by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 154,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 31,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

Further Reading

