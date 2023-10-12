Banco Itaú Chile (NYSE:ITCL) Shares Up 3.8%

Banco Itaú Chile (NYSE:ITCL – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.28 and last traded at $3.28. 8,848 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 12,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.16.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on Banco Itaú Chile in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Banco Itaú Chile Trading Up 3.5 %
Banco Itaú Chile (NYSE:ITCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Banco Itaú Chile had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $457.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.67 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Banco Itaú Chile will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.
About Banco Itaú Chile
Banco Itaú Chile provides banking services in Chile and Colombia. It provides wholesale and corporate banking; real estate and construction; and retail, private, companies, and personal banking services, as well as treasury and other financial services. The company offers checking accounts, and debit and credit card; credit line, consumer credit installments, mortgage credit, and universal consumer and university credit; and leasing and company credits including short term, fixed long term, and structured credit, as well as factoring, foreign trade exports, such as financing line agreement, import payment order, collection, and letter of credit, financing cash operation services.
