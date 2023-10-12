Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0202 per share by the bank on Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BSBR traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.31. The stock had a trading volume of 491,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,171. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Banco Santander has a fifty-two week low of $4.76 and a fifty-two week high of $6.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSBR. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 2,783.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,313,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,915,000 after buying an additional 5,129,375 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 117.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,419,539 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,359 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 993.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 658,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 597,926 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 384.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 531,243 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 421,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 20.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,828,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,631,000 after acquiring an additional 314,107 shares during the last quarter. 14.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BSBR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Banco Santander (Brasil) in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Banco Santander (Brasil) from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Banco Santander (Brasil) has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

About Banco Santander (Brasil)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking segments. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital prepaid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation platform; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

