Bank of New Hampshire Acquires 39 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Bank of New Hampshire lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises approximately 1.5% of Bank of New Hampshire’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $5,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.2% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.0% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at about $13,752,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of MDY traded down $9.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $448.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 568,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,751. The company has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $470.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $465.70. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $399.69 and a 52-week high of $500.78.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.