Bank of New Hampshire Boosts Position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Bank of New Hampshire boosted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 20.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 108,910 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,783 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $2,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Koninklijke Philips by 28.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 31.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 47.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1,070.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the period. 6.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Koninklijke Philips Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of PHG traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,363,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,579. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.96 and a 200 day moving average of $20.47. The company has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 0.93. Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $23.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a positive return on equity of 11.92% and a negative net margin of 10.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Koninklijke Philips from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Koninklijke Philips to €19.00 ($20.00) in a report on Friday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.28.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PHG

About Koninklijke Philips

(Free Report)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.