Bank of New Hampshire Has $3.72 Million Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN)

Bank of New Hampshire grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF makes up 1.1% of Bank of New Hampshire’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Bank of New Hampshire owned about 0.15% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF worth $3,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mount Lucas Management LP raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 19,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 207,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 16.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FLRN traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.62. 314,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,062,374. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a twelve month low of $29.67 and a twelve month high of $30.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.57.

The SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes. Securities must have between 1 month and 5 years until maturity. FLRN was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

