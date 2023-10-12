Bank of New Hampshire Has $454,000 Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Bank of New Hampshire decreased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth $29,000. Barrett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1,333.3% during the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on KMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. HSBC began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $141.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total value of $664,835.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,228 shares in the company, valued at $808,394.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total value of $576,007.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,668,448.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total transaction of $664,835.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,228 shares in the company, valued at $808,394.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

NYSE:KMB traded up $0.64 on Thursday, reaching $119.99. 1,189,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,663,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $40.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.41. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $111.43 and a 52 week high of $147.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.30.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 303.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.32%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.