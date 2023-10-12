Bank of New Hampshire Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Bank of New Hampshire reduced its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises 1.4% of Bank of New Hampshire’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $4,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 180,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,159,000 after purchasing an additional 35,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

VGT traded down $2.20 on Thursday, hitting $428.75. The company had a trading volume of 291,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,932. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $427.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $417.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $291.61 and a 52-week high of $462.97.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.