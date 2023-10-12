Bank of New Hampshire Sells 1,266 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Bank of New Hampshire lessened its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,109 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DHR. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter worth $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter worth $32,000. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.93.
Danaher Price Performance
DHR stock traded down $5.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $210.98. 2,089,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,853,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $248.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.75. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $208.96 and a 12 month high of $281.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.81.
Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 20.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.
Danaher Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.68%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 11,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.65, for a total value of $2,922,668.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,979,767.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 11,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.65, for a total value of $2,922,668.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,979,767.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total value of $918,917.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,606,170.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,922 shares of company stock valued at $12,552,233 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.
About Danaher
Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.
