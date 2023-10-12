Bank of New Hampshire Trims Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Bank of New Hampshire trimmed its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 22.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,686 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 2.8% in the first quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 31.3% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Waste Management by 0.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Hampshire Trust grew its position in Waste Management by 3.1% in the second quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 2,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. HSBC started coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.08.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total transaction of $33,343.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,455,154.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total transaction of $33,343.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,455,154.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $27,423.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 822 shares in the company, valued at $131,059.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Performance

NYSE WM traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $154.91. The company had a trading volume of 658,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,768. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.31 and a fifty-two week high of $173.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.88. The firm has a market cap of $62.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 33.81%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.36%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Articles

