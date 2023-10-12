Bank of New Hampshire Trims Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Bank of New Hampshire decreased its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the first quarter worth about $423,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 2.7% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 13,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 4.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 67,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 2.9% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 22.6% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Aflac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Virgil Raynard Miller sold 2,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total transaction of $202,412.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,111.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total value of $38,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,949.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Virgil Raynard Miller sold 2,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total value of $202,412.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,111.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,170 shares of company stock worth $2,289,435. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aflac Stock Performance

Aflac stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $79.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,219,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,416,089. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.69. The company has a market capitalization of $47.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.91. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $56.26 and a 52-week high of $80.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. Aflac had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.46%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

