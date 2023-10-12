Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNY) Raises Dividend to $0.24 Per Share

Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 12th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.2371 per share on Friday, December 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 25th. This is a positive change from Bank of Queensland’s previous dividend of $0.24.

Bank of Queensland Stock Performance

BKQNY remained flat at $7.15 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 922. Bank of Queensland has a 1 year low of $6.92 and a 1 year high of $10.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.40 and a 200 day moving average of $7.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Bank of Queensland from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th.

Bank of Queensland Company Profile

Bank of Queensland Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Australia. The company operates in Retail Banking, BOQ Business, and Other segments. It offers personal banking services comprises savings and term deposits, and transactional accounts; debit and credit cards; home, personal, and car loans; and travel, home and content, landlord, and car insurance, as well as investment services comprising online share trading services, and self-managed superannuation funds.

Featured Articles

