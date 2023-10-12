Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) Raises Dividend to $0.34 Per Share

Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from Barings Participation Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Barings Participation Investors Stock Performance

Shares of Barings Participation Investors stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.49. 15,221 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,264. Barings Participation Investors has a 52-week low of $11.18 and a 52-week high of $14.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barings Participation Investors

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Barings Participation Investors by 10.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Barings Participation Investors by 1.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Barings Participation Investors by 5.4% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 32,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Barings Participation Investors in the second quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Barings Participation Investors by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 83,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 15,004 shares during the last quarter.

Barings Participation Investors Company Profile

Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers.

