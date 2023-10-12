Barrett & Company Inc. Grows Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 41.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 176.6% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of BATS COWZ traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,774,406 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.21.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Increases Dividend

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.3003 per share. This is an increase from Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

