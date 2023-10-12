Barrett & Company Inc. Grows Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF comprises 1.7% of Barrett & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $3,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTCS. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,625,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter worth $38,380,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,823,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,875,000 after purchasing an additional 399,451 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 928.3% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 396,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,748,000 after purchasing an additional 358,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter valued at $22,948,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FTCS traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.55. 58,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,138. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.29. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $66.01 and a 52-week high of $79.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

