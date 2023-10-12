Barrett & Company Inc. Has $3.98 Million Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Barrett & Company Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Barrett & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG traded up $1.13 on Thursday, reaching $283.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,867. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $280.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $271.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.64 and a 12-month high of $295.07.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.