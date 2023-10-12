Barrett & Company Inc. Has $3.98 Million Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Barrett & Company Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Barrett & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.
Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance
Shares of VUG traded up $1.13 on Thursday, reaching $283.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,867. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $280.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $271.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.64 and a 12-month high of $295.07.
Vanguard Growth ETF Profile
Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Growth ETF
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Delta is About to Take Flight For Loftier Price Points
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Domino’s Pizza Delivers an Attractive Entry for Income Investors
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Prescriptions for Portfolio Health: 3 Resilient Healthcare Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.