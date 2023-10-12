Barrett & Company Inc. Has $7.33 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Barrett & Company Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 104,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,174 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 4.3% of Barrett & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $7,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 184,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,339,000 after purchasing an additional 29,518 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 54,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 245,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,714,000 after purchasing an additional 9,526 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 113,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,643,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 702,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,652,000 after buying an additional 81,527 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

IVW stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.56. The stock had a trading volume of 485,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,815,743. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $55.30 and a twelve month high of $72.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.30. The firm has a market cap of $34.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.