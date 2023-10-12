Barrett & Company Inc. Has $7.33 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Barrett & Company Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 104,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,174 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 4.3% of Barrett & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $7,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 184,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,339,000 after purchasing an additional 29,518 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 54,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 245,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,714,000 after purchasing an additional 9,526 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 113,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,643,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 702,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,652,000 after buying an additional 81,527 shares during the period.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
IVW stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.56. The stock had a trading volume of 485,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,815,743. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $55.30 and a twelve month high of $72.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.30. The firm has a market cap of $34.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.
About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
