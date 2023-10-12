Barrett & Company Inc. Increases Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Barrett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 18.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 375 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 100,144.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,184,308,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $284,233,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,126,676 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 96,490.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,180,839,000 after buying an additional 23,262,904 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $2,057,164,000. Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter worth $374,240,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 2,115.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,048,536 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $264,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,200 shares during the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total value of $918,917.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,606,170.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total value of $918,917.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,606,170.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 11,213 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.65, for a total transaction of $2,922,668.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,288 shares in the company, valued at $9,979,767.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,922 shares of company stock worth $12,552,233 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHR traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $217.13. The company had a trading volume of 982,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,850,206. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $208.96 and a 12-month high of $281.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.75.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.68%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DHR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.93.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

