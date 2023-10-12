Barrett & Company Inc. Increases Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 200.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 825 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LMG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 17.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 214,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,191,000 after purchasing an additional 32,425 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.9% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 55,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 3,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, EA Series Trust bought a new position in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth $579,000. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In related news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $27,423.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total value of $33,343.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,455,154.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE WM traded down $1.45 on Thursday, hitting $155.23. 331,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,563,085. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.31 and a 52-week high of $173.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $157.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.88.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 50.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC started coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.08.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

