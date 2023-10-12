Barrett & Company Inc. Makes New $58,000 Investment in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kevin Michael O’neill sold 15,609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total value of $1,206,887.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,613. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GEHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.44.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Down 1.0 %

GEHC traded down $0.66 on Thursday, hitting $67.12. 522,632 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,047,665. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.00 and a 52 week high of $87.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

Further Reading

