Barrett & Company Inc. Purchases 387 Shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV)

Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $325,000. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 100,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after purchasing an additional 8,146 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 133,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,832,000 after purchasing an additional 5,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $596,000.
iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:ISCV traded down $0.78 on Thursday, hitting $50.61. 1,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,632. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.90. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $47.60 and a 52 week high of $60.11. The company has a market cap of $359.33 million, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.25.
iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF Profile
The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (ISCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap value stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s value style categorization.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Delta is About to Take Flight For Loftier Price Points
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Domino’s Pizza Delivers an Attractive Entry for Income Investors
- How to Start Investing in Penny Stocks
- Prescriptions for Portfolio Health: 3 Resilient Healthcare Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISCV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.