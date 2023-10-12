Beard Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BRD) Short Interest Up 200.0% in September

Beard Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BRD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 19,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Beard Energy Transition Acquisition Stock Performance

Beard Energy Transition Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.72 during midday trading on Thursday. 2 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,456. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.53. Beard Energy Transition Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.99 and a twelve month high of $11.25.

Institutional Trading of Beard Energy Transition Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Beard Energy Transition Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its stake in Beard Energy Transition Acquisition by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 16,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Beard Energy Transition Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Beard Energy Transition Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Beard Energy Transition Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $359,000. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Beard Energy Transition Acquisition Company Profile

Beard Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses operating on electric power grid opportunities associated with energy transition infrastructure buildout.

