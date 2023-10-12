Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX) Shares Gap Down to $10.80

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.80, but opened at $10.50. Bioceres Crop Solutions shares last traded at $10.75, with a volume of 2,060 shares.

BIOX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $678.90 million, a PE ratio of 41.54 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.78.

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). Bioceres Crop Solutions had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $104.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.35% of the company’s stock.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates in three segments: Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier and higher yielding crops.

