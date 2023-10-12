BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) Trading 2.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 12th. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market capitalization of $332.10 million and $345,360.27 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be bought for approximately $26,741.79 or 1.00050944 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00007233 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020789 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00015780 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00013456 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Profile

BTCA is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 26,817.72762267 USD and is down -1.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $361,936.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

