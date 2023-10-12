Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $8.92

Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.92 and traded as low as C$8.92. Blackline Safety shares last traded at C$8.92, with a volume of 15,300 shares.

Separately, ATB Capital upped their target price on Blackline Safety from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th.

Blackline Safety Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of C$484.79 million and a PE ratio of -42.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.08) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$24.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$25.60 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blackline Safety Corp. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

