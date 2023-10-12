BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (NASDAQ:CLOA) Short Interest Down 72.4% in September

BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (NASDAQ:CLOA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a decline of 72.4% from the September 15th total of 43,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
BlackRock AAA CLO ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:CLOA traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $51.07. The stock had a trading volume of 3,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,106. BlackRock AAA CLO ETF has a 1-year low of $50.07 and a 1-year high of $51.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.82.
BlackRock AAA CLO ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.2523 dividend. This represents a $3.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About BlackRock AAA CLO ETF
The BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (CLOA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in USD-denominated CLOs that are rated AAA. CLOA was launched on Jan 10, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock AAA CLO ETF
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Delta is About to Take Flight For Loftier Price Points
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Domino’s Pizza Delivers an Attractive Entry for Income Investors
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Prescriptions for Portfolio Health: 3 Resilient Healthcare Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.