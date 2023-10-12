BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (NASDAQ:CLOA) Short Interest Down 72.4% in September

BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (NASDAQ:CLOA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a decline of 72.4% from the September 15th total of 43,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

BlackRock AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:CLOA traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $51.07. The stock had a trading volume of 3,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,106. BlackRock AAA CLO ETF has a 1-year low of $50.07 and a 1-year high of $51.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.82.

BlackRock AAA CLO ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.2523 dividend. This represents a $3.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BlackRock AAA CLO ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter worth $12,125,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock AAA CLO ETF during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock AAA CLO ETF during the second quarter worth about $383,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of BlackRock AAA CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $832,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock AAA CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,327,000.

The BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (CLOA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in USD-denominated CLOs that are rated AAA. CLOA was launched on Jan 10, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

