BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Plans $0.13 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock opened at $14.90 on Thursday. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 52 week low of $12.74 and a 52 week high of $16.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.39.

Get BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 30,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.81 per share, for a total transaction of $455,111.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,916,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,726,993.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,829,343 shares of company stock worth $27,194,159.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

About BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ECAT. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,728,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,938,000 after acquiring an additional 992,116 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,834,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 897,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,060,000 after buying an additional 220,320 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 45.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 696,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,876,000 after buying an additional 217,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 17.1% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 936,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,659,000 after buying an additional 136,602 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.