BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Plans $0.13 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th.
BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Trading Up 0.6 %
BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock opened at $14.90 on Thursday. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 52 week low of $12.74 and a 52 week high of $16.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.39.
In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 30,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.81 per share, for a total transaction of $455,111.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,916,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,726,993.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,829,343 shares of company stock worth $27,194,159.
BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.
