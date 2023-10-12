BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:FRA)

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.117 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of FRA opened at $12.55 on Thursday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.92 and a fifty-two week high of $12.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FRA. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

