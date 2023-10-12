BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.114 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust stock opened at $12.15 on Thursday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a one year low of $10.56 and a one year high of $12.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGT. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,093,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,963,000 after buying an additional 177,957 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $1,075,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $801,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 16.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 361,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,614,000 after buying an additional 51,296 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the second quarter worth about $239,000.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

