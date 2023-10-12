BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:BMEZ)

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.093 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Price Performance

NYSE:BMEZ opened at 14.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of 15.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of 15.85. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a 1-year low of 13.76 and a 1-year high of 17.05.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMEZ. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000.

About BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

