BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.21

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.213 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.1% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of BME opened at $38.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.43. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a 52-week low of $38.37 and a 52-week high of $45.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Health Sciences Trust

About BlackRock Health Sciences Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 360.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $387,000.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

