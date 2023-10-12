BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0456 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BIGZ opened at $7.05 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.57. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 52 week low of $6.47 and a 52 week high of $8.35.

Insider Activity at BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

In other BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 285,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,984,617.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,935,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,053,293.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 1,593,430 shares of company stock worth $10,927,733 over the last 90 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIGZ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 787,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,971,000 after buying an additional 11,038 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

