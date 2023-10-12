BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0456 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th.
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of BIGZ opened at $7.05 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.57. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 52 week low of $6.47 and a 52 week high of $8.35.
Insider Activity at BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust
In other BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 285,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,984,617.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,935,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,053,293.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 1,593,430 shares of company stock worth $10,927,733 over the last 90 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust
- How to Invest in Semiconductors
- Prescriptions for Portfolio Health: 3 Resilient Healthcare Stocks
- How and Why to Invest in Oil Stocks
- Will Higher Ozempic Use Mean Slimmed-Down Food Sales?
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Blockbuster Energy Deal: Exxon Mobil and Pioneer to Merge
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.