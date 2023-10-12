BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:BKN)

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0395 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BKN opened at $10.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.29. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a 52 week low of $9.99 and a 52 week high of $13.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the second quarter valued at $334,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $864,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 237.4% during the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 272,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after buying an additional 191,883 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 15.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 217,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 18,191 shares during the period. 19.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

