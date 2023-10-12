BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:BIT)

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.124 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th.
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Trading Up 0.6 %
BIT opened at $14.66 on Thursday. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 52-week low of $13.96 and a 52-week high of $15.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.55.
About BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.
