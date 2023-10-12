BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:BIT)

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.124 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

BIT opened at $14.66 on Thursday. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 52-week low of $13.96 and a 52-week high of $15.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.55.

About BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 6.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 6.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 82,151 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 0.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 136,637 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 2.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,462 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

