BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0405 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:MUA opened at $9.07 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.01. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $11.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the second quarter worth $31,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 69.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,000. 17.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

