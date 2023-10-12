Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:BTT opened at $19.54 on Thursday. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.16 and a fifty-two week high of $22.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BTT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 212,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 69,270 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 17,001 shares in the last quarter.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Company Profile

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

