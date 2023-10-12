BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:MUI)

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MUI opened at $10.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.18. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.03 and a fifty-two week high of $12.15.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MUI. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 24.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $168,000.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

