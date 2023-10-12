BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0355 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Stock Performance

MHD opened at $10.56 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a 1 year low of $10.23 and a 1 year high of $12.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the first quarter worth $231,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

